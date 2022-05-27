Ex-Hogan Lovells Transactions Atty Joins Reed Smith

By Jack Rodgers (May 27, 2022, 2:59 PM EDT) -- Reed Smith LLP has added a career Hogan Lovells attorney, who worked as a partner in the firm's transactional practice, and he will join Reed Smith's practice in Miami, the firm announced Wednesday. Luis Perez is that new transactional partner for Reed Smith, and he spent 17 years with Hogan Lovells as a partner, according to his LinkedIn profile. His practice focuses on corporate governance issues, international transactions and other transactional work, such as mergers and acquisitions and fund formation, the firm said. James Tandler, who is the co-chairman of the firm's global corporate group, said in a statement Wednesday that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS