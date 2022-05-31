Jackson Lewis Adds Former Constangy Brooks Atty In Fla.

By Rachel Rippetoe (May 31, 2022, 11:46 AM EDT) -- Employment firm Jackson Lewis PC has hired a principal from Constangy Brooks Smith & Prophete LLP to its Jacksonville, Florida, office. Lori K. Mans worked for Constangy Brooks for over 17 years with a focus on employment litigation and traditional labor law, Jackson Lewis said in its announcement last week. "Lori is a highly skilled litigator who contributes valuable insight into all areas of employment law," Stephanie L. Adler-Paindiris and Stephanie E. Lewis, co-leaders of the firm's litigation group, said in a joint statement. "She has an impressive reputation and track record of success, and we feel gratified to continue to...

