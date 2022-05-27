PTAB Aims To Lessen Influence Concerns With New Process

By Ryan Davis (May 27, 2022, 10:39 PM EDT) -- A new U.S. Patent and Trademark Office process for reviewing draft Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions before issuance provides welcome clarity about the board's behind-the-scenes operations and seeks to defuse concerns that the USPTO director influences outcomes, attorneys say. The process outlined in an announcement Thursday explains that PTAB panel decisions in America Invents Act reviews are circulated among another group of PTAB judges before they are issued to solicit feedback about potential conflicts or inconsistencies with the law or other decisions. The office already had a group that performed largely the same tasks, although the announcement gave it a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS