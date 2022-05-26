Trump EPA Chief Made Drivers Misuse Lights, Sirens: Report

By Lauren Berg (May 26, 2022, 10:59 PM EDT) -- Scott Pruitt, who led the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency during the Trump administration and was "perpetually late," routinely pressured his security detail to drive at excessive speeds, using lights and sirens reserved for emergencies, according to a report published Thursday. The security agents said Pruitt was often running late and would convince younger agents in his detail to use emergency lights and sirens to get to his appointments faster, even though the agents knew it was wrong, according to the heavily redacted report put together by the EPA's criminal enforcement division. "Can you guys use that magic button to get us...

