Calif. Supreme Court Extends Provisional Licensing Program

By Bonnie Eslinger (May 27, 2022, 4:17 PM EDT) -- The California Supreme Court has extended a COVID-19 pandemic-era program that allowed some law school graduates to practice law before passing the bar exam or meeting all the licensing requirements. The state's highest court first adopted the program in October 2020, after the coronavirus had forced delay of the bar exam. On Thursday, it issued an order extending the provisional licensing program until the end of the year. Two-thirds of eligible participants — nearly 1,100 people in total — have since exited the program and have been admitted to the state bar, according to an announcement Thursday from the office for...

