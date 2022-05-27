London Insurance Brokers Push Gov't For Real Reforms

By Humberto J. Rocha (May 27, 2022, 2:07 PM BST) -- Insurance brokers in London have urged the government to enact stronger reforms to bolster the sector's competitiveness after the U.K. left the European Union's regulatory orbit in January 2020. The London Market Group, a trade body, said on Thursday that a competitiveness goal should be made a primary objective — or at least be considered as important as financial stability — in the proposed legislation. Caroline Wagstaff, the group's chief executive, said that she is pleased government is including a competitiveness objective in the Financial Services and Markets Bill. But this should be more than just a box-ticking exercise for financial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS