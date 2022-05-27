Contractor Gets Prison For Not Paying Up In Ponzi Case

By Joel Poultney (May 27, 2022, 5:47 PM BST) -- A convicted fraudster was sentenced to more than six years in prison at a London court on Friday for not fully paying a confiscation order after duping investors out of almost £80 million in a Ponzi-style scheme. A judge at City of London Magistrates' Court slapped Michael Strubel with the six-year-and-seven-month sentence after he paid only a third of the £2.1 million ($2.6 million) confiscation order issued for his role in a scheme that conned investors with fictitious claims of lucrative electrical supply contracts. District Judge Louise Ciecióra said as she committed Strubel to prison that his failure to pay the order in...

