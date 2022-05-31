Michael Best Boosts Labor And Employment Team In NC

By Emma Cueto (May 31, 2022, 3:48 PM EDT) -- Michael Best & Friedrich LLP has brought aboard a labor and employment attorney as senior counsel in its Charlotte, North Carolina, office. Gwendolyn W. Lewis joins Michael Best from litigation boutique Lincoln Derr PLLC, with the firm touting her addition as a boost to its capabilities in Charlotte in an announcement Thursday. The Charlotte office has four attorneys, including Lewis. "We are thrilled to welcome and work alongside Gwen," Andy Jones, North Carolina managing partner, said in a statement. "Her strong track record of success will help us to better serve our clients across North Carolina, as the momentum we are...

