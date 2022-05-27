BREAKING: Federal Judge Says Trump Can't Stop NY AG Investigation

By Theresa Schliep (May 27, 2022, 12:33 PM EDT) -- Former President Donald Trump can't stop a New York attorney general investigation into his business dealings, a federal court ruled Friday in Trump's second legal defeat in as many days following a state court decision forcing his compliance with subpoenas. Former President Donald Trump suffered his second loss in court in as many days when a federal judge ruled the New York attorney general's investigation into his business dealings can continue. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana) Trump didn't prove that New York State Attorney General Letitia James' probe was launched with the intent to harass him or retaliate against him, U.S. District Court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS