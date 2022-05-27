BakerHostetler Ups Starting Pay To $215K For Major Markets

By Matt Perez (May 27, 2022, 3:58 PM EDT) -- BakerHostetler has told its staff that starting salaries for associates in major markets will increase to $215,000 effective July 1, Law360 Pulse confirmed on Friday, making it the latest firm this year to boost its pay scale to compete in the competitive hiring market. Firm Chairman Paul Schmidt informed attorneys on Thursday that salaries would increase for all associates, though he only specified the starting point of $215,000 for major markets and $200,000 for the firm's other markets. He added that starting salary increases will be paid on a go-forward basis starting July 1. BakerHostetler's new starting salary for freshman associates matches...

