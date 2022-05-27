Judge Invalidates Rule Denying Protection To Wolverines

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (May 27, 2022, 6:30 PM EDT) -- A Montana federal judge on Thursday struck down the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's 2020 decision to withdraw a proposal that would have protected wolverines under the Endangered Species Act. WildEarth Guardians and the Center for Biological Diversity sued over the FWS' withdrawal of a proposed rule to list wolverines in the lower 48 states as a threatened species. The Biden administration asked U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy to remand the rule for reconsideration, which the environmental groups did not object to. The only controversial issue was whether the 2020 withdrawal should stay in place during reconsideration. The FWS argued that...

