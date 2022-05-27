IP Hires: DLA Piper, Loeb & Loeb, Ulmer & Berne

By Tiffany Hu (May 27, 2022, 1:22 PM EDT) -- The former co-leader of Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP's trademark and copyright litigation practice has joined DLA Piper LLP's Washington, D.C., office, and Loeb & Loeb LLP has bolstered its litigation team with the addition of a former Cozen O'Connor partner. Here are the details on these and other notable hires. DLA Piper J. Kevin Fee DLA Piper has added the co-leader of Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP's trademark and copyright litigation practice to its own trademark copyright and media group. J. Kevin Fee joins DLA Piper as a partner in the firm's Washington, D.C., office, the firm said in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS