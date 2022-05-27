Don't Miss It: Cleary, Debevoise Guide Week's Hot Deals

By McCord Pagan (May 27, 2022, 2:07 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP and Debevoise & Plimpton LLP. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. Cleary, Debevoise Rep In General Mills' $610M Divestments On May 25, Cleary-advised General Mills Inc. said it was selling two of its food businesses to a portfolio company of Debevoise-led private equity firm Kelso & Co. for $610 million. General Mills' sale of its Helper meals and Suddenly Salad side dishes to Eagle Family Foods...

