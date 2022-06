Rising Star: Akin Gump's Sara Mischner

Law360 (June 17, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Sara Mischner of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP helped represent KKR for a $720 million collateralized loan obligation refinancing as well as HalseyPoint Asset Management LLC for a nearly...

To view the full article, register now.