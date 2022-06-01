Regeneron Rips Amgen's 'Bundling Scheme' Amid IP Feud

By Adam Lidgett (May 31, 2022, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has launched a new antitrust lawsuit accusing Amgen of an illegal "bundling scheme" aimed at destroying the market for Regeneron's cholesterol medication Praluent and boosting sales of its main rival product, Amgen's Repatha. Regeneron's complaint, filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, is the latest chapter in a major feud between the companies, which are waiting to see whether the U.S. Supreme Court will take a patent case involving Repatha. But in Friday's complaint, Regeneron alleged that Amgen Inc. was engaged in a so-called bundling scheme by which Amgen would make its own...

