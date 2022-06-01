CFPB Should Stay In Own Lane On Mergers, Bank Groups Say

By Jon Hill (June 1, 2022, 11:27 PM EDT) -- Big bank critics want the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. to start formally consulting the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau before signing off on bank mergers, but banking trade groups say the consumer watchdog shouldn't be given the chance to stick its nose where they say it doesn't legally belong. The possibility of giving the CFPB a role in bank merger reviews is one of several flashpoints that have emerged in response to a public comment period that closed Tuesday at the FDIC, which had put out a call for feedback on whether and how to revamp its bank merger policies. Although no specific...

