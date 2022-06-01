Class Counsel Wants $1.4M Of $4.25M TD Bank Deal

By Rachel Rippetoe (May 31, 2022, 4:03 PM EDT) -- A consumer who won a $4.25 million class action settlement from TD Bank is asking a Florida federal court to award a third of that settlement to the attorneys on the case. Jill Abercrombie, who represented a class of consumers suing TD Bank for allegedly charging excessive overdraft fees on its customers' accounts, asked the federal court on Friday to grant her $1.4 million attorney fee bid and to potentially award her a $5,000 service fee for serving as lead plaintiff. The bid, according to the motion filing, is going unopposed by TD Bank. Abercrombie said that the settlement was an...

