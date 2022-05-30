Gov't COVID Insurance For Live Events Provides £100M Cover

By Martin Croucher (May 30, 2022, 11:34 AM BST) -- The government said that it has provided £100 million ($126 million) of cover to live events in Britain through a reinsurance scheme set up to plug the COVID-19 insurance gap. The so-called Live Events Reinsurance Scheme has provided indemnity against cancellation to 150 events whose organizers had struggled to get insurance because of the coronavirus pandemic, HM Treasury said Saturday. Big ticket events the scheme helped out included the Wimbledon tennis tournament and the BRIT Awards, a music awards event. The program was launched in September last year after months of pressure from event organizers that were unable to buy relevant...

