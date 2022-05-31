Channel Island To Match Global Digital AML Standards

By Joel Poultney (May 30, 2022, 1:14 PM BST) -- The government of a British Crown dependency in the Channel Islands will tighten the regulation and reporting standards of its emerging digital assets sector to align it with global anti-money laundering and terrorist financing obligations. Jersey published its first review on Friday of the risks posed by the previously unregulated digital asset market. The Channel Island's government said that new legislation will allow it to fall in line with requirements laid out by the Financial Action Task Force, the global standard-setter on financial crime. The use of digital assets and associated technology, such as cryptocurrencies and blockchain — a digitized public...

