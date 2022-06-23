Judge Approves $1B Surfside Deal, Holds Off On Fee Request

By Carolina Bolado (June 23, 2022, 4:48 PM EDT) -- The judge overseeing the consolidated litigation over the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Florida, approved a $1.02 billion global settlement on Thursday, but said he would not rule on a $100 million fee request from class counsel until after he had completed the claims process with victims. In a hearing held one day before the one-year anniversary of the collapse that killed 98, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman commended the attorneys for their dedication to and quick resolution of the case, but said he wanted to wait until he saw how much compensation is needed for victims...

