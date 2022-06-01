Ireland's Central Bank Hands Out Record €67M In Fines

By Ronan Barnard (May 31, 2022, 6:42 PM BST) -- Ireland's central bank said it imposed more than €67 million ($72 million) in fines in 2021, breaking its previous record for penalties after it extended its regulatory reach over the past year. The Central Bank of Ireland said in its annual report on Monday that it had slapped companies with record fines for serious regulatory offenses and misconduct, and that it issued 90 warning notices to regulated businesses. The central bank added that it had started 340 regulatory actions against banks and other financial companies in 2021. The regulator said these actions came from 131 separate findings during 34 inspections and...

