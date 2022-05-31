Fla. Judge Gives Initial OK To $1B Surfside Collapse Deal

By Carolina Bolado (May 30, 2022, 10:16 AM EDT) -- The $1 billion settlement ending the consolidated litigation over the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Florida, got past its first hurdle Saturday when the judge overseeing the lawsuit granted his preliminary approval of the blockbuster deal. Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman signed off on the settlement and certified a class of unit owners, residents, invited guests and others who suffered loss when the condominium collapsed in the early morning hours of June 24, 2021, killing 98 people. The settlement agreement, filed Friday evening with the court, shows that more than half of the funds will come from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS