Gov't Dilutes Measures To Tackle Major Audit Failures

By Martin Croucher (May 31, 2022, 11:28 AM BST) -- The government published a watered-down package of reforms to the auditing sector on Tuesday, proposals first floated last year following a series of high-profile corporate failures. The government has set out plans for reform of the audit sector after major corporate collapses of companies including construction company Carillion in 2018. (DANIEL SORABJI/AFP via Getty Images) The broad reform package rolled out by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy includes plans to replace the Financial Reporting Council with a beefed-up watchdog to be called the Audit, Reporting and Governance Authority. The business department also proposes to break up the market...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS