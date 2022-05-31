Asset Manager Abrdn Completes £1.5B Investor Platform Buy

By Irene Madongo (May 31, 2022, 1:46 PM BST) -- Asset management giant Abrdn announced on Tuesday that it has completed an almost £1.5 billion ($1.9 billion) acquisition of digital investing platform Interactive Investor, which it believes will boost business and diversify the source of its revenue. The deal gives Abrdn — formerly Standard Life Aberdeen PLC — control of the platform, which provides share dealing and portfolio management technology for approximately 400,000 customers and is Britain's leading subscription-based direct investment platform. The asset manager, based in Edinburgh, Scotland, said it has received approval from regulators and shareholders to conclude the "growth-driven" transaction. Interactive Investor, based in Manchester, northwest England, has almost...

