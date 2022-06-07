White & Case Nabs London Private Debt Pro From Winston

By Ashish Sareen (June 7, 2022, 6:54 PM BST) -- White & Case LLP has recruited a banking specialist in London from Winston & Strawn LLP in a bid to better advise increasingly sophisticated private debt funds that have thrived as post-financial crisis reforms prompted big banks to lend more cautiously. Monica Barton, who joined the firm as a partner May 24, told Law360 on Tuesday that her move to White & Case will enable her to better serve clients as part of a specialist team. Debt funds have been lending far more money than they used to through more complex deals. "What they need in front of them are lawyers who...

