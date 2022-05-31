EU Pressures Regulators To Police Investment Fund Pricing

By Dawood Fakhir (May 31, 2022, 3:39 PM BST) -- The European Union's securities watchdog urged national regulators on Tuesday to crack down on pricing practices by investment funds, after a report identified a series of compliance issues including conflicts of interest and fee arrangements. The European Securities and Markets Authority called on regulators to ensure investors are compensated in all cases where they are overcharged or have lost profits because a fund has miscalculated. The watchdog also urged regulators to consider imposing penalties on fund managers who wrongly calculate prices. Verena Ross, executive director of ESMA, said the cost of investments for individual investors has remained higher compared with those...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS