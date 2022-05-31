Competition Watchdog Probes Morrisons' Takeover Deal

By Irene Madongo (May 31, 2022, 5:30 PM BST) -- The antitrust watchdog has launched an investigation into the takeover by High Street giant Morrisons of McColl's, a convenience store chain, amid concerns that the deal could weaken competition. The Competition and Markets Authority said on Monday that it has issued an initial enforcement order, which requires Morrisons and McColl's Retail Group PLC to continue to compete as they did before while investigators carry out their work. The watchdog said it is "aware of the circumstances surrounding Morrisons buying McColl's convenience stores. Now that the businesses have told us that they intend to submit the deal for our review, we will...

