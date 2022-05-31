Paper Cos. Fight Bid To Restart 6th Circ. Superfund Row

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (May 31, 2022, 3:56 PM EDT) -- International Paper Co. and Weyerhaeuser Co. are urging the Sixth Circuit to uphold a panel's ruling that they are not liable for any part of a $49 million Superfund cleanup in Michigan. The panel held in April that Georgia-Pacific LLC's claims against the two companies were time barred under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act, but Georgia-Pacific is arguing that the decision skirted important issues that should have been addressed and is asking for rehearing. International Paper on Friday responded that Georgia-Pacific is improperly attempting to raise arguments that weren't made previously in the litigation. Part of Georgia-Pacific's request...

