Ex-Bosses Found Guilty Of £37M Rainforest Fraud In SFO Win

By Sophia Dourou (May 31, 2022, 3:09 PM BST) -- Two former directors of an ethical investment scheme were convicted at a London court on Tuesday of defrauding investors out of £37 million ($46.5 million) through the promotion of a Brazilian forestry scheme. The two men have each been found guilty at Southwark Crown Court of three charges of conspiracy to defraud and one of misconduct in the course of winding up a company. (In Pictures Ltd./Corbis via Getty Images) Andrew Skeene and Omari Bowers, former directors of Global Forestry Investments, conspired to defraud 2,000 investors out of their savings between 2010 and 2015 through false and misleading statements, the Serious Fraud...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS