Skadden M&A Rainmaker Scott Simpson Dies Suddenly At 65

By Anna Sanders (May 31, 2022, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Longtime Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP rainmaker and top international mergers and acquisitions attorney Scott Simpson died suddenly at age 65, the firm announced this week. "Scott's talent, collegiality and sense of fun will be sorely missed by colleagues globally," the firm wrote on Monday. "As we grapple with this incomprehensible loss, our most heartfelt thoughts go out to Scott's wife, Kathleen, and his children Caitlin, Victor and Mairead, as well as to our colleagues around the globe who were touched by him." The cause of Simpson's death was not immediately available Tuesday. Colleagues and friends remembered Simpson as...

