5 Firms Build $6.7B Precious Metals Co. Snap-Up

By McCord Pagan (May 31, 2022, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Gold mining company Gold Fields Ltd. said Tuesday it has struck a deal worth about $6.7 billion to buy precious metals producer Yamana Gold Inc., guided by five law firms, including Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP and Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP. Under the terms of the deal, Gold Fields will exchange 0.6 of its ordinary shares for each one of Yamana's shares, in a transaction that represents a premium of nearly 34% to Yamana's share price Friday, according to a statement. After closing, Gold Fields shareholders will own about 61% of the combined business, with former Yamana investors holding the remaining...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS