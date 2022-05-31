Varnum, Skadden Guide Insurance Broker To $23B Valuation

By Elise Hansen (May 31, 2022, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Insurance broker Acrisure said Tuesday it raised $725 million to spur growth in a funding round guided by Varnum and Skadden that values the financial technology company at $23 billion. Michigan-headquartered Acrisure LLC said the funds will allow it to pursue acquisitions, bolster its technology, ramp up its marketing efforts and grow its team. Acrisure operates an insurance brokerage for residential and commercial insurance, according to its website. The company also provides a range of other services including real estate mortgage origination, cybersecurity risk mitigation and wealth management. The Series B-2 round comes a little over a year after its last...

