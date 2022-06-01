UK Pushes For Oversight Of Systemically Risky Digital Assets

By Elise Hansen (May 31, 2022, 3:50 PM EDT) -- The U.K. government Tuesday proposed bringing stablecoins that could pose systemic financial risk under the purview of the Bank of England, a move that comes amid the fallout from stablecoin TerraUSD's collapse. Her Majesty's Treasury sought feedback on its plan to adapt existing regulatory frameworks to incorporate stablecoins and other digital assets. While the proposal did not explicitly mention TerraUSD, a purported stablecoin that collapsed in dramatic fashion in mid-May, it did note that oversight of stablecoin risks is a particularly timely topic. "Since the initial commitment to regulate certain types of stablecoins, events in crypto-asset markets have further highlighted the...

