4th Circ. Won't Revive Va. Firefighter's Race Bias Suit

By Hayley Fowler (May 31, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit dashed a Virginia firefighter's chance at reviving a racial discrimination lawsuit alleging his promotion to paramedic was delayed because he is Black, finding that he failed to discredit the fire department's legitimate explanation for the delay. In a published opinion Tuesday, a three-judge panel affirmed U.S. District Judge Liam O'Grady's decision to grant the city of Alexandria's motion for summary judgment. The panel said firefighter Micheall Lyons offered no evidence to dispute the fire department's claim that it assigns internships on a first-come, first-served basis according to the shift a firefighter works. "On the record before us, the...

