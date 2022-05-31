Fox Rothschild IP Vet Joins Baker Donelson As DC Partner

By Jack Rodgers (May 31, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT) -- An intellectual property attorney with more than three decades of experience has left Fox Rothschild LLP to join Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC's Washington, D.C., office, the firm announced Tuesday. Mark Yacura spent the past two years in a partner role with Fox Rothschild, according to his LinkedIn profile. His work will focus on offering strategic counsel on regulatory issues, domestically and internationally, with particular focus on IP issues related to the pharmaceutical, medical device and cosmetics industries. Yacura specializes in U.S. Food and Drug Administration matters and advises clients in several industries, including the cosmetics, diagnostics and synthetic...

