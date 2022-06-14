Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Plans To Reduce Spring Pollution Lack Bite, Fla. Panel Hears

By Morgan Conley (June 14, 2022, 8:55 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court on Tuesday pressed attorneys for environmental advocates and the state Department of Environmental Protection on what exactly state regulators are required to do when developing plans for reducing pollution levels in certain freshwater springs.

Several individuals and environmental groups are challenging a number of basin management plans intended to improve water quality in 15 freshwater springs in central and northern Florida over the course of 20 years. The challenger's attorney, John R. Thomas, told a panel for the state's First Court of Appeal that under state law, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection needed to include specific...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!