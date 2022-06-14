Plans To Reduce Spring Pollution Lack Bite, Fla. Panel Hears

By Morgan Conley (June 14, 2022, 8:55 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court on Tuesday pressed attorneys for environmental advocates and the state Department of Environmental Protection on what exactly state regulators are required to do when developing plans for reducing pollution levels in certain freshwater springs. Several individuals and environmental groups are challenging a number of basin management plans intended to improve water quality in 15 freshwater springs in central and northern Florida over the course of 20 years. The challenger's attorney, John R. Thomas, told a panel for the state's First Court of Appeal that under state law, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection needed to include specific...

