Dem PAC, Ad Company Can't Shed Roy Moore Ad Suit

By Andrew Strickler (May 31, 2022, 4:08 PM EDT) -- A Democratic Senate group and a media company being sued by former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore over a TV ad promoting allegations he'd solicited sex from young girls lost their bid Tuesday to have the case thrown out. With discovery in Moore's suit now closed, a federal judge in Alabama said a "genuine dispute" of fact remains about the involvement of media company Waterfront Strategies in creating the 2017 ad. The ad, paid for by a Democratic political action committee supporting Moore's opponent for a U.S. Senate seat, quoted a widely-reported allegation that Moore was once banned from...

