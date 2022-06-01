LeClairRyan Trustee Seeking OK For $21M UnitedLex Deal

By Rick Archer (May 31, 2022, 4:24 PM EDT) -- The Chapter 7 trustee for LeClairRyan PLLC asked a Virginia bankruptcy judge on Tuesday to approve an approximately $21 million settlement with legal services provider UnitedLex for the part it allegedly played in driving the law firm into liquidation. Trustee Lynn Tavenner will seek approval at a June 8 hearing for the deal. Counsel for Tavenner told Judge Kevin R. Huennekens of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia at a case status conference that the settlement would more than double Tavenner's settlement recoveries for her claims that UnitedLex and LeClairRyan's leaders conspired to suck the firm dry...

