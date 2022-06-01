Cannabis Research Lab Pushes Back On DEA Bid To Toss Suit

By Mike Curley (June 1, 2022, 3:21 PM EDT) -- A medical cannabis research lab is pushing back against a bid by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to throw out its suit alleging that the DEA has wrongly delayed deciding on its application to import and study cannabis. In a reply brief filed Thursday In the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island, MMJ International Holdings Corp., MMJ BioPharma Cultivation Inc. and MMJ BioPharma Labs Inc. said the DEA had clearly not followed the required timeline to decide on its application, and they will suffer irreparable harm if the court doesn't act soon to compel a decision. According to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS