Federal Judiciary Policy Body Endorses Free PACER Searches

By Craig Clough (May 31, 2022, 6:22 PM EDT) -- The federal judiciary's top policymaking body threw its support behind granting free public access to searches of federal court filings, according to notes of the March meeting that were recently released publicly. The Judicial Conference of the United States supported offering free public access to the federal court records system for noncommercial users as the Open Courts Act of 2021 is making its way through Congress. The Open Courts Act would require the judiciary to overhaul the national federal filing database and its public portal, known as PACER, which stands for Public Access to Court Electronic Records. According to the notes from the...

