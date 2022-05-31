Dollar Bank, Pa. Customer Dispute Duty To Flag $4.3M Scam

By Matthew Santoni (May 31, 2022, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A Dollar Bank customer could not claim the bank's employees were negligent in helping her transfer a total of $4.3 million to a cryptocurrency account, since the employees followed all the rules set by Pennsylvania law governing wire transfers and the customer did not tell them she was the victim of a scam, the bank's attorneys argued to a state court judge Tuesday. Roy Arnold of Blank Rome LLP, representing the Pittsburgh-based bank, said Mary Clayton never mentioned to Dollar Bank employees that she was sending the money at the behest of an alleged "DEA agent" who told her she needed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS