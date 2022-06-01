Ex-Gibson Dunn Partner Tapped As US Magistrate Judge In NY

By Marco Poggio (June 1, 2022, 2:17 PM EDT) -- The Board of Judges of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York has appointed Lee G. Dunst, a former partner at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, to serve as a magistrate judge for an eight-year term, the federal judiciary said in a Tuesday statement. A 22-year veteran of Gibson Dunn in New York City, Judge Dunst's practice focused on white-collar criminal and civil investigations, as well as complex civil litigation. His clients included Fortune 500 companies, accounting firms, corporate executives and special board committees, the statement says. Judge Dunst will serve on the bench at the Alfonse...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS