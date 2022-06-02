US Supports Expanded Carveouts In Tax Deal, Official Says

By David van den Berg (June 2, 2022, 7:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury supports expanding an exclusion for regulated financial service firms in a proposed global tax overhaul to include reinsurance and asset management companies, a department official said Thursday. Michael Plowgian, counselor in Treasury's Office of Tax Policy, said that may come as a surprise since at first Treasury didn't support the deal including an exclusion for regulated financial services at all. "But this is a negotiation, and as part of that negotiation, an exclusion for regulated financial services was necessary," Plowgian said during the Federal Bar Association's Insurance Tax Seminar in Washington, D.C. He added that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS