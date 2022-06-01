High Court Clerks Facing New Scrutiny In Leak Probe

By Jimmy Hoover (May 31, 2022, 9:33 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley has reportedly demanded phone records and affidavits from law clerks as she continues her investigation into the leaked opinion that would overturn abortion rights — a development that puts these elite young lawyers in an uncomfortable position at the busiest time of the court's term. CNN has reported on Curley's latest efforts to find the source that leaked Justice Samuel Alito's draft opinion to Politico. Now under pressure to turn over private cell records and sign affidavits, some clerks have considered hiring outside counsel to assist them during the investigation, according to CNN. In the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS