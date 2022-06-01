Readying Cybersecurity Protocols For The Quantum Age

By Ryan McKenney (June 1, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Quantum technologies have the potential to drive economic growth and bring innovation to a range of industries such as manufacturing, supply chain optimization and logistics, molecular simulations and pharmaceuticals, machine learning, and finance. Importantly, quantum technologies also have a role to play in advancing national security and defense capabilities. With a recent flurry of investment and scientific advancements,[1] quantum technologies are rapidly moving toward the commercial market, leading IBM to deem this the "Quantum Decade."[2] Quantum technology broadly encompasses the fields of quantum sensing, quantum networking and quantum computing, all of which harness the unique properties of quantum physics. This article...

