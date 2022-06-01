Alito Pauses Pa. County's Undated Mail-In Ballot Count

By Lauren Berg (June 1, 2022, 12:24 AM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Tuesday granted an emergency request to stay a Third Circuit ruling last week finding that Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, should count mail-in ballots that weren't dated because the handwritten date — or lack thereof — wasn't material to whether that person was qualified to vote. In a brief text order, Justice Alito administratively paused the Third Circuit's Friday decision while the high court considers the full arguments for staying the order, which said that the voter's "date" space on the envelope was immaterial to establishing their ability to cast a legal vote since the Lehigh County Board...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS