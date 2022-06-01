Corporate Services Co. Zedra Buys Pensions Trustee Firm

By Martin Croucher (June 1, 2022, 11:41 AM BST) -- Zedra said Wednesday it has bought pensions firm Caledonian Trustees Ltd., as the corporate services business seeks to capitalize on a rise in the number of retirement schemes using such companies because of the growing regulatory burden. The corporate services and fund management company said that the deal would build on its acquisition of two professional trustee companies, Inside Pensions and PTL, in 2021. Approximately 60% of U.K. retirement savings plans now have a professional trustee, which control approximately £1 trillion ($1.3 trillion) in assets on behalf of five million members. The proportion is expected to rise as red tape makes the...

