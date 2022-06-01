Ex-Bosses Face June Sentencing For £37M Rainforest Fraud

By Sophia Dourou (June 1, 2022, 12:07 PM BST) -- Two former directors of an ethical investment scheme will be sentenced this month at a London court for defrauding investors out of £37 million ($46.5 million) through the promotion of a Brazilian forestry scheme. The former directors will be sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on June 14 after being found guilty in a prosecution brought by the Serious Fraud Office. (SFO) Andrew Skeene and Omari Bowers, former directors of Global Forestry Investments, conspired to defraud 2,000 investors out of their savings between 2010 and 2015 through false and misleading statements. They stood trial at Southwark Crown Court in February in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS