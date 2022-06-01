Jones Day, Debevoise Lead Deal Forming $3.7B Industrial Biz

By McCord Pagan (June 1, 2022, 2:57 PM EDT) -- Software and engineering company Roper Technologies Inc., led by Jones Day, said Wednesday it's selling a majority stake in its industrial businesses to Debevoise & Plimpton LLP-guided Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC, in a deal with a total transaction value of around $3.7 billion. Roper will retain a 49% stake in a new standalone entity, and the companies involved collectively generated about $940 million in revenue in 2021, according to a joint statement. Roper expects to receive about $2.6 billion in upfront, pre-tax cash proceeds from the deal, the statement said. Under the terms of the transaction, CD&R will pay about $829 million for a roughly 51%...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS