E-Discovery Provider Forcyd Hires London Lead

By Matt Perez (June 2, 2022, 3:13 PM EDT) -- Dutch-based legal tech provider Forcyd announced on Wednesday that it hired James MacGregor to lead its practice out of the United Kingdom. MacGregor previously served as the managing director at cyberinvestigations company Consilio LLC, which offers e-discovery, document review and legal operations solutions. In joining Forcyd, MacGregor will lead an office in London. "I am thrilled to further expand Forcyd's global footprint by helping the firm grow its U.K. presence and by assisting with its expansion into new geographies in Europe and beyond," MacGregor said in the announcement on Wednesday. Forcyd provides services to law firms, corporations and governments, particularly e-discovery,...

